One dead and three are injured after a crash on 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue

YAKIMA -
One person is dead and three people are recovering after a crash involving three cars in Yakima, Sunday afternoon.
Yakima Police Department says an 88-year-old woman who was driving south on 48th Avenue turned left onto Washington Avenue without yielding to traffic. She was hit head on and died in the crash.
An 86-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of the car and is now recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The driver of the car heading West on Washington Avenue is home after recovering at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The third car crashed into the two cars moments after and that driver is also home after recovering at YVMH.
YPD confirmed alcohol and drugs did not cause this crash.
The investigation is being handled by the Yakima Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit.