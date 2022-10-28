One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help.
Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour on Arthur Street.
An officer on scene told us the incident is suspected to be a DUI case, with a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.