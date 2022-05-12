One person dead after rollover crash near Naches

HIGHWAY 12 -
UPDATE: 6:50 p.m.
One male was driving extremely fast when his car crashed into the right guard rail. He kept driving, crossing the center line and into the left lane. As he continued, he drove through the left guard rail. The car was in the air over a canal before hitting the ground, according to Washington State Patrol Sergeant Torson Iverson.
The driver died and there were no passengers in the car.
Iverson believes the driver was under the influence, saying the crash was 100% preventable. He wants to remind people not to drink and drive.
May 12, 6:12 p.m.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 12 near Naches and Milepost 193, according to Washington State Patrol.
One lane is currently blocked.
Law enforcement is on scene.
