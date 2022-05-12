KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol says one woman is dead after crashing her car on I-90.
WSP says the crash happened near milepost 63 just after 6:30 p.m. last night.
The 33-year-old woman was going east when she went off the road, tried to correct it and rolled her car across the interstate.
The car blocked the left lane for nearly three hours.
The woman was not wearing her seatbelt. Her 7-year-old daughter in the backseat was taken to a nearby hospital, according to WSP.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.