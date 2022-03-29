One person is dead after a two car crash in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. -
One person is dead after a person under the influence blew through a stop sign and hit another car at the intersection of Fort Rd. and Becker Rd. in Toppenish.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit Supervisor says an intoxicated person did not stop at the intersection while heading west on Fort Rd. and was hit by another car heading north on Becker Rd. around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
The passenger in the front seat of the car with the impaired driver died in the crash, the driver is recovering at Harborview in Seattle, and the passenger in the backseat of the car is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital.
The car that was hit had four people inside.
One person broke their leg and is recovering at the hospital but the other three passengers only had minor injuries.