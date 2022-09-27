Overturned semi blocks I-82 near Prosser

INTERSTATE 82 - A semi is overturned on I-82, closing lanes headed east, around four miles north of Prosser. A collision was originally reported around 5:50 p.m. Reporters on scene have confirmed the semi is still stuck and law enforcement is there.
Avoid the area and take alternate routes if you can. Traffic is being directed through the weigh station.
The Department of Transportation is on scene and preparing to try and flip the semi, as tools arrived around 9:10 p.m. There is no estimate for how long this will take or when the road will be reopened.