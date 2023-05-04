YAKIMA, Wash.- Road work will completely close a portion of 64th Avenue for an asphalt grinding project.
The work starts on May 8 and will run until May 12. 64th Avenue will be closed between Nob Hill Boulevard and Washington Avenue for 24 hours a day.
The City of Yakima will work its best to keep access to homes and businesses in the area open and allow emergency vehicles through when necessary.
The project's timeline can change due to weather or equipment issues and may interrupt trash service in the area. Questions about the project should go towards the Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall at 509-576-6443.