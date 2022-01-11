Pass updates for Jan. 11

WHITE PASS - US12 White Pass is closed in both directions at milepost 135 through milepost 183. Geotechnical engineers are investigating an overhead boulder west of the pass. There is not a current estimate for reopening.
US 12/White Pass update— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 11, 2022
➡️We are waiting to hear back from our geotechnical engineers regarding this overhead boulder west of White Pass.
➡️Eastbound traffic is closed at Packwood.
➡️Westbound traffic can access the summit. pic.twitter.com/Kb6rT5w5pu