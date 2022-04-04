Right lane blocked from semi-truck not chaining up, westbound on Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - Westbound I-90 right lane is currently blocked after a semi-truck did not chain up.
Currently, chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are Prohibited along eastbound near Denny Creek milepost 47, five miles west of the summit and westbound near Gold Creek milepost 56, four miles east of the summit, according to the pass report.
Motorists will experience added travel time due to snow and slush conditions along I-90.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 8am above 2,500 feet.
Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches mainly along the crest, 4 to 8 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph causing some blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.