EASTERN OREGON -
UPDATE 9:14 a.m. -
ODOT has now closed the entire stretch of I-84 six miles east of Pendleton to Ontario.
Both east and westbound lanes are closed until further notice.
Oregon Department of Transportation closes both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande for winter weather conditions and crashed semi trucks blocking the lanes on Cabbage Hill.
ODOT says OR 204 known as Tollgate Highway is open to only local traffic.
Westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in Ontario to trucks for limited parking in La Grande and Baker City.
Check back for more updates and check TripCheck.com for current road conditions in Oregon.