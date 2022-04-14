YAKIMA, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol Trooper Brianna Jaramillo says roughly ten crashes on I-82 between Yakima and Prosser for winter weather conditions on the roads.
Trooper Jaramillo says WSP expects more crashes to happen as snow continues to fall in eastern Washington.
WSP says not to drive if you don't have to leave your house.
Troopers also say to slow down and increase following distance while driving.
Trooper Jaramillo says the roadways are very slick. There are no injuries in these crashes.