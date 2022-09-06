Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month

SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
SR 823 going south will stay closed.
The traffic shift will be 24/7 until the project is done. Expect longer commutes.
If you’re headed west from Yakima to Selah, follow the signs through the shift. Stay in the left lane of the detour to go to Selah, use the right to go to East Selah or Ellensburg.
If you’re headed east from Selah to Yakima, take I-82 to N 1st Street at Exit 31B.
If you’re headed to Rest Haven Park and Ride and Harlan Landing by going west on I-82, turn around at Exit 29, E Selah Road, and drive east to Exit 30. If you’re headed east on US 12, follow the detour route from N 1st Street to SR 823.