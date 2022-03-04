Selah Creek West rest area closed due to chemical spill

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.
Officials have confirmed the chemical leak was ammonium nitrate. The cause was reported to be a semi containing 21 metric tons of ammonium nitrate that began leaking at a fast rate.
Three vehicles were evacuated from the area, two cars and one semi. No injuries were reported and the leak is considered contained by Yakima Fire Department, who responded in hazmat gear. The rest stop will remain closed for several hours, possibly overnight.
The company that owned the semi is sending a hazmat team to clean the area.
We will update when the area is reopened.
The Selah Creek rest area west side has been closed due to a chemical spill. The rest area has two locations, the west location is closed. Washington state officials are on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.