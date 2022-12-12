Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
Courtesy: UCFD1

INTERSTATE 82 -

Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. 

The crash involved a semi truck and a parked tanker truck, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1 (UCFD1), who responded to the scene around 2:17 p.m. with the Umatilla Fire Protection District. The semi was on fire around mile marker 1. 

Crews put the fire out with water supply from the Irrigon Fire Department, according to UCFD1. A hazmat team is now on scene to clean up the diesel. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. The interstate is expected to be closured for another two-to-three hours. 