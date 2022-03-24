Semi truck and pickup truck collision blocking US-395 intersection

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.
Trooper Thorson reported that the semi truck had been traveling on US-395 and turned left to go north. The pickup truck was traveling south on US-395 when it drove into the trailer.
No serious injuries were reported.
Traffic is expected to be back to normal within an hour.
PASCO, Wash. -
Several agencies are responding to a collision at the US-395 and E Foster Wells Road intersection. The collision involves a pickup truck and a semi truck with a trailer.
Traffic has been slowly moving using the right shoulder since around 10:30 a.m.