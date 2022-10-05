BENTON CITY, Wash. -
UPDATE: 8:24 p.m.
Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen.
UPDATE: 6:26 p.m.
Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand.
An original crash involving one semi and multiple other cars after the driver of a White Ford was falling asleep and rear-ended the semi, according to Trooper Sarah Clasen. This led to one car in a ditch and multiple other crashes, including onlookers from lanes headed the opposite way.
Not far behind, a gold SUV rear-ended a truck carrying a trailer, then crossed the eastbound lanes, according to Clasen.
The road is estimated to be fully reopened by 7:30 p.m.
OCTOBER 5, 2022 5:48 p.m.
Traffic is backed up around I-82 Milepost 98 near Yakitat Road following a collision involving multiple cars. At least one of the vehicles is commercial, according to Washington State Patrol.
One of the cars involved is blocking one lane of traffic, according to WSP. There is no current estimate for when traffic will be back to normal.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.