SR 221 totally blocked near Prosser due to crash

Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
Digital Content Producer
SR 221 is completely blocked around milepost 18.8, around 8 miles south of Prosser due to a collision.
WSDOT does not have an estimated reopening. Take another route if you can.
