Storm line repair project to impact traffic on S 16th in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. —
The city of Yakima is conducting a repair project for a storm line located on S 16th Avenue from Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. Traffic will be cut down to one lane in each direction on S 16th Avenue, between West Nob Hill Boulevard and West Prasch Avenue.
Restrictions will be in place for traffic during project work hours, every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The speed limit is 20 miles-per-hour.
Traffic delays are expected in the area during the project. Use alternate routes when possible.
It is hoped that access to businesses and residences in the area will stay maintained.
The project’s general contractor is Ken Leingang Excavating, Inc. of Yakima.