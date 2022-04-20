TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on westbound I-182 near rd. 68 slows traffic

PASCO, WA - Trooper C. Thorson from the Washington State Patrol shared on social media that traffic is delayed going westbound I-182 near Road 68 after a crash.
"While we were at the scene of a car vs. ladder, this truck vs car crash happened right next to us," said Trooper Thorson.
There are no serious injuries reported. Please be patient or avoid the westbound lanes of I-182 while they work to tow the vehicles.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.