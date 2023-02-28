INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed east is closed at Milepost 63, four miles west of Sunnyside, due to a collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Traffic is being rerouted through Exit 63 with a detour through local roads. There is currently no estimated reopening.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed the collision was caused by a wrong-way driver, going west in the eastbound lanes. Multiple child deaths have been reported, but little details are known at this time. NonStop Local staff reports around 40 police and firefighter vehicles on scene.
The wrong-way driver had been pursued by WSP in Ellensburg in a pursuit that was discontinued. At the time of the collision, there was no active pursuit.
Thorson says no further information will be released until March 1st, in order to inform next of kin.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.