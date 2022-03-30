PASCO, Wash. -
Traffic is currently backed up in the westbound lane of I-182 near Rd. 100.
Washington State Patrol Troopers are on scene cleaning up a multiple car, non-injury crash that is causing traffic to be delayed.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says the driver that caused the accident ran away on foot.
Pasco Police Department is searching for the driver.
Trooper Thorson says the one lane on the westbound side of I-182 will be closed for another 20 minutes.
