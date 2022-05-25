YAKIMA, Wash. —
Two people were injured in a car versus motorcycle crash around Yakima city limits just before 10 a.m. on May 25.
A Chrysler 200 was east on I-82, driven by a 30-year-old female from Selah. Nearby, a 75-year-old male from Yakima was driving a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic with a 73-year-old female passenger. Both were wearing helmets following DOT regulations, according to Washington State Patrol.
Around Exit 31, the Chrysler merged into the left lane, hitting the Harley-Davidson. Both people on the motorcycle were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The Chrysler driver was uninjured and called in the collision, according to the WSP report. She was charged with improper lane usage, the reported cause of the crash.