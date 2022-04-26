BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9:07 p.m.
Benton County Fire District 1 tells us that everyone is ok following a car versus train collision on South Meals Road and East Toothaker Road on April 26 around 7:36 p.m.
One male and one female were in the car, reported to be in their early 20s. It is believed that the driver failed to stop while they were headed to Toothaker Park, according to deputies with Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Trains are required to blast their horns at certain intersections, including the intersection in Toothaker. It was reported that the horn was blasted and conductors had seen the car, but the car did not stop, deputies said.
The train ended up only catching the tail end of the car, causing it to spin out. Afterwards, we are told the male got out but the female appeared to be stuck. The male's family came and were able to take him to get checked. The female was transported to the hospital.
Train conductors were able to respond with an emergency shut down, stopping and getting off the train. It was found that those inside the train, the train itself and the tracks were all ok, according to BCSO deputies.
"It is wise for all to remember not to try and beat a train, 'Trains do not swerve,'" said Captain Ron Fryer.
8:12 p.m.
Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a car versus train collision around Toothaker on the evening of April 26.
One person had minor injuries and another had a broken femur.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.