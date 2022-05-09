BENTON COUNTY, WASH. -
UPDATE: 9:58 p.m.
Washington State Patrol is still investigating a dual-injury crash that occurred 12 miles south of Prosser around 5:10 p.m. May 9.
A white Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the W Sellards Road and SR 221 intersection while a blue Nissan Sentra was headed north on 221. The Silverado did not yield the right of way to the Sentra, causing the Sentra to hit it. No drugs or alcohol were involved, but a cause has not been officially determined, according to the WSP report.
The Silverado was driven by a 49-year-old male from Kennewick, who denied transportation to the hospital despite his injuries. WSP reports pending charges against him.
The Sentra was driven by a 52-year-old male from Grandview who was not wearing his seatbelt. He was transported to the hospital.
May 9, 2022 7:36 p.m.
A collision occurred this evening between two vehicles on W Sellards Road off of SR 221.
One person was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be extracted. Benton County Fire District 5 Chief George Moon said they almost had to use the jaws of life.
In the other car, one man was taken to the hospital by his wife, as he was insistent he would not go with paramedics.
The cause of the collision and the state of both victims is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.