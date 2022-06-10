PENDLETON, Ore. —
The Umatilla National Forest has reclosed part of Forest Service Road 54, aka Pearson Creek Road, due to road damage caused by rain and flooding. The road is about ten miles southeast of Pilot Rock.
The closure starts at milepost 1.5, which is near the East Birch Creek Road intersection. It continues south, ending at the gate near the intersection of Forest Service Road 54 and 5411. Signs and barriers will be in place to mark the area.
Alternate routes will be available for visitors, including FSR 54 north from Highway 244 or FSR 5427 near Indian Lake.
Pearson Creek Road was damaged in a flood event in May 2020, causing a 13-mile-long closure. Access had been restored to 4.5 miles through contract work since then. Due to the recent weather, forest staff will assess the damage on the road floor and determine repair plans.
Regardless of your travel route or length, forest staff encourages all visitors to prepare for a night in the forest just in case.