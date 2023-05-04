NACHES, Wash.- UPDATE 9:15 P.M. Two people died as a result of the crash on SR 12 that involved three total people.
The driver of a Kia Rio was going westbound on the highway and tried to pass another car by using the eastbound lanes. The driver lost control of the car and collided with a Ford F-350.
The driver of the Kia and the passenger were killed in the crash. The driver of the truck was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital for their injuries.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4 P.M.
A two car, fatal collision on State Route 12 is fully blocking the highway.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the incident is around nine miles west of Naches near milepost 181.
The Department of Transportation says there is no timeline for reopening the highway and there are no available detours.