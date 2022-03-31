BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
UPDATE 2:19 p.m. -
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says four cows are dead and a tow truck is now at the crash.
Trooper Thorson says the estimated time to having the roadway open is about an hour and a half.
The previous story is below.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says a semi truck and trailer rollover crash is blocking State Route 14 near the border of Washington and Oregon.
Trooper Thorson says the trailer is loaded with 38 cattle.
There is no word yet if the driver or any cattle are injured.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.