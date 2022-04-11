EASTERN OREGON -
UPDATE 12:30 p.m. -
ODOT says both I-84 and US 395 are open.
Oregon Department of Transportation reported I-84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216 near Pendleton and Exit 265 near La Grande due to weather and traffic concerns.
It is reporting severe snow conditions and multiple trucks spun out.
OR 204 is closed to everyone besides local freight and passenger vehicles.
395 from Pilot Rock to Long Creek is closed.
For updated conditions:
Check TripCheck.com.
Call 511 or 800-977-6368.
If outside the state of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.