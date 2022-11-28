PENDLETON, Ore. -
UPDATE. 1:49 p.m.
According to the ODOT, I-84 eastbound and westbound are now closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter weather conditions and several crashes.
I-84 eastbound was closed for about two hours this morning before opening briefly, then being closed again.
The closure stretches from just east of Pendleton to La Grande.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible and check TripCheck.com before travelling.
UPDATE. 1:12 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that I-84 eastbound is reopen for traffic following several crashes.
The road was closed east of Pendleton to La Grande for about two hours.
According to ODOT the westbound lanes were never closed and traffic is moving in both directions.
Winter weather conditions were the cause of the crashes.
11-28-22. 11:30 a.m.
ODOT has closed eastbound I-84 at Exit 216, about six miles east of Pendleton, due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes. OR 204 is also closed to any non-local traffic, so it cannot be used as an alternate route.
The crashes are currently between Exit 215 and La Grande.
Be sure to use TripCheck.com or call 511 for updated road conditions.