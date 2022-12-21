INTERSTATE 84 —
UPDATE. 12-22-22
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened.
Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area.
12-21-22
Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due to a semitruck crash that is blocking the roadway near Exit 259, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is in effect between Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, four miles east of La Grande.
Crews are on scene working to clear debris and reopen the route as soon as possible, according to ODOT. Take another route at this time.
For updates, check online or call 5-1-1 or 800-977-6368 if in the state; if out-of-state call 503-588-2941.