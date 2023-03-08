EASTERN OREGON —
UPDATE. MARCH 9, 2023. 6:08 a.m.
Intersta 84 is now reopened. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation both eastbound and westbound lanes are open to traffic.
MARCH 8.
Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216, east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, east of La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is reportedly due to winter weather and multiple collisions blocking the roadway.
Lanes headed west are also closed at Baker City and the Tollgate Highway is only open to local traffic.
For updates, check online or call 511 or 800-977-6368.