OREGON -
UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.
A detour route has been established by ODOT.
"Exit westbound freeway at Exit 265 in La Grande, then turn right (east) on OR 203 towards the La Grande airport. Turn left on Pierce Road (airport) and head north for about five miles to OR Hwy. 82 (Wallowa Lake Highway). Turn right onto OR 82 and travel 15 miles to Elgin. In Elgin turn left (northwest) on OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.)," according the emergency alert.
"Remain on OR 204 for approx. 40 mile to connect to OR 11. At OR 204 / OR 11 interchange follow directions towards Pendleton (turn right just prior to OR 11 underpass, then turn left (west) at top of ramp onto OR 11. Stay on OR 11 for 16 miles, then turn left onto OR 331 towards Mission/Wildhorse Resort and I-84 Exit 216. Reconnect to I-84 westbound at Exit 216 (near Wildhorse Resort)."
Westbound interstate 84 is closed from exit 265 in La Grande to nine miles of east of Pendleton.
The closure in La Grande is because of a crash.
The closure nine miles east of Pendleton is because of a hazardous spill.
Oregon Department of Transportation says there is no other routes for highway traffic so anyone stuck there should find a safe place to wait until the interstate reopens.
The closure will be for 4 or 5 hours.