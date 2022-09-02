TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened the stretch of US 97 being worked on near Toppenish, just in time for Labor Day weekend travel.
One mile of the highway was closed near milepost 60, south of Toppenish, to replace a blocked culvert. The culvert had caused water pooling and highway erosion, according to WSDOT. The stretch has been reopened as of September 2.
Crews will return after observed Labor Day to install a guardrail, work that isn’t expected to cause much delay.