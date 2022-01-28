Walla Walla rollover crash takes life of 38-year-old

WALLA WALLA – A rollover collision incident around 1:30 this morning took the life of 38-year-old Dustin A. Harshman. The vehicle was on Heritage Road near the Old Highway 12 intersection.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol responded and pronounced the driver dead on the scene. No one else was involved in the accident. According to their press release, the initial cause is currently considered to be speed. Alcohol and drug results are pending. Next of kin has been advised.