PASCO, Wash. -
One person is recovering at Kadlec Medical Center after a crash involving two cars.
Washington State Patrol says the crash happened last night just before 10 p.m. on I-182 heading east near Columbia Basin College when one car did not adjust for the curve in the road and hit another car and concrete barrier.
WSP says that car rolled and came to rest in the median.
Troopers say the car had two passengers, the driver had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.
The passenger had injuries and went to Kadlec Medical Center. No word on the seriousness of the injuries.
The driver of the second car is not injured.
Troopers say everyone was wearing their seatbelts during the crash, but drugs and alcohol were involved.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.