WAPATO, Wash. -
A Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputy is recovering in the hospital this morning after two other cars crashed into his patrol car.
Washington State Patrol says the deputy was heading west on W. 1st Dt. approaching state route 97.
Another car was heading southbound on SR 97 when it hit the fully marked YCSO patrol car in the intersection and collided with a third car heading east on Wapato Rd.
The deputy and two people in the car heading south on SR 97 are in Yakima Memorial Hospital with injuries.
The driver of the third car is not injured, according to WSP.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.