YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office released details of a fatal collision that occurred late on March 23. On the 600 block of Murray Road, two trucks collided. YCSO says the crash was likely due to speed and inattention.
A male and a female, both 20-years-old, were in a single-cab pickup truck going east. A semi truck with a flatbed trailer was backing into a residence around the same time. The pickup struck the trailer, which instantly killed the female driver.
The 20-year-old male was removed from the car and airlifted to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.
The crash is still under investigation.