YAKIMA, Wash. —
The City of Yakima will be performing a road project on Yakima Avenue from Wednesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 19. The grind and overlay paving project will remove the old asphalt and replace it with new asphalt.
Work will be done between 10th Avenue and 12th Avenue from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detour routes will be in place, along with flaggers to assist traffic direction. Traffic will likely be delayed in the area, take another route if possible.
The work zone speed limit is 20 mph.