YAKIMA, Wash. —
The City of Yakima will perform water line work on S 5th Avenue from Wednesday, March 11 through Friday, May 13 that will restrict traffic and cause temporary water outages. Work will start at 7 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
The affected part of 5th Ave will be between Pine Street and Tieton Drive. Those in the surrounding area can expect water outages during work.
Traffic will be limited to one lane for each direction. Expect delays and take alternate routes when possible. The speed limit in work zones is 20 mph.
The work may interfere with garbage collection. Contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005.