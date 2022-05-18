SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. -
May 18 marks the 42-year anniversary of the eruption of Mnt. St. Helens.
A day that many people in the Pacific Northwest remember like yesterday.
The volcano showed signs on March 16, 1980, two months before the eruption.
The volcano showed continuous signs until its eruption on May 18, 1980.
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred and the northern face of the mountain slid away in a landside, spewing ash and other debris into the air and rivers across the northwest.
Send your pictures from the eruption to news@kndu.com before 5 p.m. for a chance to see them on air! Provide a description of the photo and the location and time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.