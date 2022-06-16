OLYMPIA, Wash. -- There's almost a 50 percent guarantee the nation will be in an economic recession starting in 2023, according to a state employment security department economist, Paul Turek.
"Some saying we may already be in a recession right now," said Turek.
Turek said inflation is mainly to blame.
As prices go up for gas, food and goods, more people are cutting back from buying- if they can afford it at all.
The Federal Reserve is trying to re-balance costs by adjusting interest rates, but Turek said it may be too late.
The current inflation rate increased to 8.6 percent when a steady economy sits at about 2, said Turek.
"The magnitude of the increase seems to suggest that the [Federal Reserve] is worried about a recession, when the Fed is worried, we're worried," said Turek.
The number of people working is back to pre-pandemic levels, but it's just a matter of time before people could lose jobs again, said Turek.
"[If] we do go down some bad roads, we will no longer have a situation of jobs chasing people, but back to people chasing jobs," said Turek.
There's still about a 50 percent chance the Federal Reserve Chairman can lower inflation by keeping employment rates high.
If the nation does go into a financial crisis, Turek said it wouldn't be as long or as bad as the 2008 recession.
Despite the high prices, many people are still spending money, mostly for travel, which is keeping us afloat, said Turek.
