OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Catalytic converter thefts increased 10,000 percent in Washington since 2019. Now, the state is number one in the nation for these thefts, according to BeenVerified.
It's a pandemic crime and it's affecting public safety, said Sen. Jeff Wilson.
Gov. Inslee signed a House Bill 1815 in late March to require proof of ownership before selling catalytic converters as scrap metal. The bill also stated offenders pay a 1,000-dollar fine per converter.
"We need to reassure people that we've heard them seriously because now we have tens, if not hundreds of thousands of soon-to-be victims," said Sen. Wilson.
Sen. Wilson said the state needs to toughen up on these crimes. His proposed bill, Senate Bill 5495, request for two million dollars for policing efforts was denied.
Instead, state leaders appointed a task force to investigate catalytic converter thefts and how to stop them. The task force will report its recommendations on Jan. 1st.
"I don't take the summer off and neither do the criminals," said Sen. Wilson, eager to get some resolutions.
Sen. Wilson said he believes the state should charge offenders with felonies, not just misdemeanors. The state will consider the task force's report for the 2023 legislative session.
Only one catalytic converter was reported stolen in 2022, said a Zillah police Sergeant Darrel Montgomery.
"The whole see something, say something about suspicious activity in Zillah actually goes a real long way," said Sgt. Montgomery.
No more than four catalytic converters have been reported stolen in one year, said Sgt. Montgomery.
Toyota, Prius and Lexus drivers are at the highest risk. Park in a garage or well-lit area with known cameras.
"Our city has been blessed with a number of camera systems that have been placed throughout the city by the city," said Sgt. Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.