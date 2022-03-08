Celebrating local women in aviation

PASCO, Wash-
The Tri-Cities has an extensive history when it comes to aviation and specifically women in aviation.
Malin Bergstrom, president of Bergstrom Aircraft Inc. has seen more women flying commercial aircraft, appearing in air shows, or serving in the armed forces.
"To be able to inspire young people, young gals specifically, has been a strong part of Bergstrom Aircraft and the aviation industry in general," said Bergstrom.
The past contributions of women in aviation are still making a difference today. Malin Bergstrom says Altha Simmelink-Perry is one local woman who still inspires her.
Altha Simmelink-Perry worked during world war two here in a program called W.A.V.E.S.
Now, she's 99 and lives in Kennewick.
"Women accepted into voluntary emergency service, one of those W.A.V.E.S. is still living in our community," said Bergstrom.
She joined the navy and was sent from North Dakota to New York, to the Pasco Naval Air Station.
Simmelink-Perry can still recall what the commanding officer told her when she arrived amongst the other W.A.V.E.S. He said to "Sit this war out," but she did the opposite.
She assumed a position called 'Specialty X,' and became a journalist there at the Pasco Naval Air Station.
"I was scared to go to work but I did. Of the 31 girls that were sent to the base, there were only seven that stayed there, and I was the first one asked to stay. I stayed until the war was over," said Simmelink-Perry.
Evelyn Corlett is a flight instructor at Bergstrom and says flying is something she's always wanted to do. She says was influenced by female captains and other women who paved the way.
"Recently, like seeing Wally Funk on the news with blue origin getting to finally go to space has been a real inspiration," said Corlett.
Kirsten Farris, A flight student at Bergstrom, used to work on the ramp for Sky West.
She realized that female pilots were few and far between, encouraging her to become a pilot. Farris hopes to one day be an example for young women who also want to pursue a career in aviation.
"I would love to go commercial, whether that's flying more private jets or airlines. If a little girl comes on the plane just let them see everything and experience it," said Farris.
Farris says she is also impressed and encouraged by the two female instructors at Bergstrom, and has a group of mentors in her field as well. she says mentorship is important in any job, but especially one with so few women.
Piper Cooperrider Young is in the aviation program at Central Washington University and says there are about five women out of 50 students in her grade.
"Set your mind to it and you can achieve anything you want. I would have never imagined I'd be here working on my commercial pilot's license, it's a dream come true," said Cooperrider Young.
She is attending a conference called Women in Aviation International in a couple of weeks.
"It's such a great experience to be surrounded by other women, it's an uplifting process. It's not exclusive to men you see men there too. But the sheer about of women aviators in one place, whether they be pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers, is really impactful," said Cooperrider Young.
Bergstrom Aircraft Inc. has been around since 1971. They are a full service fixed-base operator (FBO) and offer flight training.
If you would like to learn more or start your pilot journey, click here.
