This month's special holiday edition of Cooking with Cristian takes place in Cristian's hometown of Othello, Wash. Cristian's grandma Dora Beraza walks him through how to make Posole, a traditional Mexican holiday dish. Watch as Cristian and his grandma teach you how to make it at home while cracking jokes, unveiling family secrets and most importantly enjoying each other's company.
Ingredients:
- Chile Guajillo (Dried New Mexico Chile pods)
- Cabbage
- Lemon
- Radish
- Pork Loin (or any other protein of choice)
- Onions
- Garlic
- Water
- Salt
- Hominy
- Flour
- Oil
Recipe:
- Cut pork or protein of choice, into cube chunks
- Sear in a large pot for 30-45 min
- Deseed and boil dried Chile guajillo (New Mexico Chile pods) until soft
- After about 30 minutes, blend 1 onion (depending on size) and 4-5 cloves of garlic with water and add it to the meat to cook for an hour
- Once Chile is boiling and soft, strain it and put in the blender with 3.5 cups of cold water and blend until smooth
- Run blended Chile through a strainer and press into a glass to get all the juice out
- Open hominy and drain
- In a separate pan, cook flour and oil until it looks smooth — then add strained chile juice and cook until there are no more flour lumps
- After cooking the meat for an hour, add the hominy and the Chile juice mixture to the pot and cook for another hour
- Wash and prep your cabbage, onion, radishes and lemon
- Once the meat is tender — serve —garnish and enjoy
