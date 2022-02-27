GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
On Saturday around 1:15 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office sent an alert, urging people in the area of SR 243 near Priest Rapids Dam to stay inside.
This happened after GCSO says an armed man threatened a group of contractors working at the dam with a gun.
GCSO says the suspect started on the east side of the dam in Grant county, and then got in his car and drove across the dam to the Yakima county side.
They say once he got to the other side, law enforcement used drones and security cameras to see that he was still armed.
GCSO says they had a tactical response team come in to try and prevent him from getting back the other side of the dam and block him in.
They say the suspect rammed the armored vehicle and got out of his car. That's when deputies say a K-9 latched on to the suspect and he was taken into custody. After that, lockdown requests were canceled.
The suspect was treated for his wounds from the K-9.
GCSO says they have no clear motive at this time.
