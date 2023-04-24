April 24 is National Bucket List Day, a time to remember that it's never too late to set new goals, try new things and pursue your dreams.
It's National Bucket List Day!
Michael LeCompte
Digital Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Currently in Kennewick
49°
Cloudy
72° / 49°
6 AM
49°
7 AM
50°
8 AM
51°
9 AM
53°
10 AM
55°
Most Popular
Articles
- Duong pleads guilty to 3 counts of vehicular homicide
- House Republicans poised to pass transgender sports ban for schools
- Board of Directors unanimously chooses aquatic center's location
- Body found in Sarg Hubbard pond identified
- Woman, girl stabbed in Kennewick
- 14-year-old arrested for Kennewick stabbing
- Richland shooting sends one to hospital, suspect arrested
- Semi vs. car hit-and-run in Kennewick
- Alaska Airlines 737's now flying out of Pasco
- Kidnapping suspect arrested after high-speed chase
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2023 NBC Right Now 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.