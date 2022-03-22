Las Vegas police officer drives two tons of donations for Ukraine to Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
George Raddich, an officer with the Las Vegas Metro Police, brought two tons worth of medical stretchers and sanitizing wipes from hundreds of miles away.
Benton County Sheriff's Office has been receiving medical supplies, monetary donations, and equipment for Ukraine over the past few weeks.
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey says Tuesday's delivery was surprising. They knew that the community response would be great, but didn't expect so much help from outside of the state.
"I didn't know it would be this much. I knew we'd get a lot of support but not this much. Not people driving across the country to help us out. This is unbelievable," said Croskrey.
Raddich drove 18 hours to help once he heard about what BCSO was doing.
They have collected hundreds of pounds of medical supplies, clothing, food, and hygiene items that will be shipped out soon.
