RICHLAND, Wash. -
The theatrical showing of "Fools" by Neil Simon will be available to watch at Richland Players on July 1, 2, 8, 9 @ 7:30pm, and July 3, 10 @ 2pm.
The play follows a school teacher, Leon Tolchinsky, who's landed a teaching job in an idyllic Russian hamlet. When he arrives, he finds people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and people milking upside down to get more cream. The town has been cursed with Chronic Stupidity for two hundred years, and Leon’s job is to break the curse.
Tickets can be bough online or by calling the Richland Players ticket box office.
