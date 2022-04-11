Tri-Cities breaks record of snowfall accumulation during this spring, April Monday

TRI-CITIES, WA - What started as rain, quickly turned into snow.
Jim Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, stated this snowfall is a record in Tri-Cities.
"1935 was when Tri-Cities had the snow measurable snowfall on this day, at 0.3 inches. Today, our snowfall surpasses that at 0.5 inches," said Smith.
Gusty winds will accompany the rain and slush, causing blowing snow at as much as 40 mph.
Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley will see 2-3 inches of snow along the higher terrain this morning. Smith said there could be a record measurable snowfall in Yakima, but cannot confirm that for sure at this time.
The East Slopes of the Washington Cascades will see 12-18 inches of snow, while the east Slopes of the Oregon Cascades will see 10-24 inches.
