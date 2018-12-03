NACHES, WA- This week's Business Spotlight highlights a new restaurant featuring all the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. 

Nier the Nook is a family friendly restaurant that serves fresh, local, and sustainable food.

Owner Israel Londoño is incorporating other traditional foods to his eclectic menu like Cuban sandwiches and Colombian empanadas.  

Located in the heart of Naches, Nier the Nook is open Thursday to Monday. 

Monday: 11am-10pm

Tuesday-Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11am-10pm

Friday: 11am-11pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

Sunday 11am-4pm

They're located at:

216 Naches Ave.
Naches, Washington
 
For more information, head over to their Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/nierthenook/

