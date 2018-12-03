NACHES, WA- This week's Business Spotlight highlights a new restaurant featuring all the flavors of the Pacific Northwest.
Nier the Nook is a family friendly restaurant that serves fresh, local, and sustainable food.
Owner Israel Londoño is incorporating other traditional foods to his eclectic menu like Cuban sandwiches and Colombian empanadas.
Located in the heart of Naches, Nier the Nook is open Thursday to Monday.
Monday: 11am-10pm
Tuesday-Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 11am-10pm
Friday: 11am-11pm
Saturday: 11am-11pm
Sunday 11am-4pm
They're located at: